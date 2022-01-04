New Delhi: On the first trading day in 2022, Indian share markets saw an enthusiastic takeover by the bulls. Sensex ended up 929 points and Nifty closed above 17,600. The rise was led by private banks, auto and IT stocks. On Tuesday too, SGX and Pre-market trade signal a positive start for the markets.Also Read - Sensex Breaches 59,000 Mark, Gains 1,000 Points, Nifty Above 17,600. Auto, IT, Bank Stocks Lead The Rally

The pharma and healthcare stocks, however, traded weak on Monday. Stocks like Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Proctor And Gamble fell. While the stocks of cIT companies like Infosys traded near the 52-week high. The rupee traded flat after facing losses in the initial phase of the trading.

Foreign markets too showed a positive trend. S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed on record highs and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose in the early trade.