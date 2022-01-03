New Delhi: Indian share markets closed on a high note in 2021. They gained more than 20 per cent in 2021. On the last day of the year, Sensex rose 450 points and Nifty gained close to 150 points. BSE Sensex ended at 58,253.82 and Nifty ended at 17,354.05. On Friday, the markets were pushed upwards by metals and auto stocks. Nifty Metal rose by 2 per cent, emerging as the best sectoral index of the day.Also Read - Share Market News: Sensex Rises 550 Points, Nifty Above 17,350. Metal, Auto, Private Bank Stocks Shine

January 3, 2022, is the first day of the year of markets for trading in India. SGX or Singapore Exchange has indicated a positive start for the markets today. On the other hand, Brent crude also rose, indicating a positive start.

In International markets, Hong Kong opened in the green, on Monday. Chinese and Japanese markets are closed due to public holidays. Also, Chinese construction giant, Evergrande, which has garnered a lot of attraction in the past year, announced that it will not trade in shares anymore.