New Delhi: A day after a sharp fall that was triggered after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, India’s key indices —BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 —recovered considerably. At 9:19 AM, Sensex surged 1400 points and settled at 55,681.73, whereas Nifty rose 327 points at 16,575 points. On the front of the stock, Tata Motors, Indusind Bank, UPL, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 stocks in the opening session. Even as the equity markets are expected to be volatile in the next few days, there is nothing to worry about for long-term investors, said Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding stock market.Also Read - Sensex Closes At Lowest Level In 6 Months, Rs 14 Lakh Crore Wiped Off Amidst Russia-Ukraine Crisis