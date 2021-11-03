Mumbai: Share Market Muhurat trading session will be on Diwali and traders and investors are eagerly awaiting for Muhurat magic at the stock market. Notably, leading brokerage houses have recommended stocks of State Bank of India (SBI) and Bharti Airtel as the top Muhurat session picks for this year, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Sensex Reclaims 60,000 Mark, Nifty 50 Crosses 17,900. Top Performing Stocks
Share Market Muhurat Trading 2021: All You Need To Know

- According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), in terms of technical and derivatives picks for Samvat 2078, the rollover of SBI stock has been intact at 93 per cent from the last 2 months which indicates longs are upright in the scrip with more than 10 per cent price increase in the October series. “One can look for ‘Bull Call Spread’ opportunity here by buying at Rs 510 call and selling at Rs 540 call of the November series at a net premium cost of around 10 points,” as per the IANS report.
- Other top stock picks from MOFSL are Larsen & Toubro, Trent, and Bata. For Samvat 2078, the brokerage house expects a boost coming to sectors such as travel and tourism, real estate, and ancillary industries, the IANS reported.
- HDFC Securities have also recommended Bharti Airtel as a top pick this Muhurat trading session, according to the IANS report.
- As per HDFC Securities: “Pricing competition with Reliance Jio, regulatory and technological changes and adverse currency movement are key risks faced by the company. However, strong market position in the domestic mobile and non-mobile segment, diversification across businesses, healthy operations in Africa, high financial flexibility makes Bharti Airtel attractive for investment.”
- The brokerage house also recommended Alembic Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Credit Access Grameen, Gujarat Gas, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Mphasis, as per the IANS report.