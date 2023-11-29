Home

Share Market News: 148 Percent Growth in 6 Months: GG Engineering Shares Hit Upper Circuit

The company for Q2 FY24 declared its net profit at Rs 0.75 crore YoY, up 53 per cent from Rs 0.49 crore declared in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Stock Market News: Shares of infrastructure major GG Engineering were locked in a 10 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday as soon as the market opened. The scrip jumped 10 per cent to trade at Rs 2.31, also the new 52-week high. The stock has been gaining for the last 4 days and has risen 58.22 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Its market capitalisation is Rs 203.16 crore. G G Engineering shares gained 95 per cent in the last 2-weeks and soared 158 per cent in the last 6-months. GG Engineering, incorporated in 2006, is engaged in the heavy electrical equipment industry. It manufactures metal products including heavy steel items. The firm recently ventured into the infrastructural steel business.

In the April-June quarter, its revenue had jumped more than 140 per cent to Rs 18.9 crore on a yearly basis led by an increase in manufacturing activities. The revenue in the same quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 7.7 crore.

The series of measures taken by the government in the past few years including the Atmanirbhar packages, PLI scheme, investment opportunities under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) have given impetus to the manufacturing sector.

