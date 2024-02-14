Share Market News: 192 Percent Return In a Year: IITL Announces Strong Q3 Results | Check Details Here

Home

Shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 606 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 280 and a 52-week low of Rs 78.

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices plummeted in early trade on Wednesday and Sensex slumped more than 675 points tracking negative cues in the global market as higher-than-expected inflation numbers in the US hit investor sentiments. The broader 50-share Nifty tumbled 187.85 points or 0.86 per cent to 21,555.40 points while the 30-share Sensex crashed 675.79 points or 0.94 per cent to 70,879.40 points.

Meanwhile, shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited, which have given multibagger returns, were down by two per cent and they were trading at the level of Rs 273.30.

In the last 5 days, the shares of IITL have given a return of two per cent to the investors, while in the last one month it has given a return of 22 per cent.

In the last 6 months, shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited have given a return of 158 per cent to investors from a low of Rs 106. In the last one year, the shares of Industrial Investment Trust Limited have given a return of 192 per cent to the investors from the low level of Rs 93.

Meanwhile, Industrial Investment Trust Limited has informed the stock market that the company has released the results of the third quarter of the current financial year. The income from operations of Industrial Investment Trust Limited in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 7.85 crore, which was Rs 5.14 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 5.77 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 20.85 crore which was Rs 2.69 crore in the last quarter and Rs 30.33 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

