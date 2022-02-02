New Delhi: Budget 2022 was presented by FM Sitharaman yesterday. Share markets, as expected, saw a volatile trade post the Budget presentation. Sensex fell over 1,000 points from its peak during the day and regained its footing to close over 800 points higher than the previous close. Bank shares and Pharma shares were the top achievers of the day.Also Read - Budget 2022: Odisha 'Shocked' By Neglect Of Demand On Rural Housing, Reduction In MGNREGS Allocation To Hit Poor, Says Naveen Patnaik

Budget 2022 focussed majorly on the digitisation of the economy with the announcement of 75 new digital bank units to mark the 75th independence day of India. The government also announced 400 new Vande Bharat trains, which led to a surge in Steel shares with Tata Steel gaining the most.

Here we provide 20 stock ideas for a good profit margin post Budget 2022

Sutlej (BUY) : Target Price- Rs 100, Stop Loss- Rs 92 AU Bank (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 1,415, Stop Loss- Rs 1,320 Coal India (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 6.60, Stop Loss- Rs 2.85 KEC International (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 550, Stop Loss- Rs 488 Thermax (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 2,275 Dixon Tech (Buy) : Target Price- 7,300 (12-18 Months) Indian Hotels (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 230, Stop Loss- Rs 218 Sun Pharma (Buy): Target Price- Rs 915, Stop Loss- Rs 880 ACC (Buy): Target Price- Rs 2,424, Stop Loss- Rs 2,300 Tata Metaliks (Buy): Target Price- Rs 850, Stop Loss- Rs 817 VIP Industries (Buy): Target Price- Rs 625, Stop Loss- Rs 590 Eicher Motors (Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,550, Stop Loss- Rs 2670 Bharat Forge (Buy): Target Price- Rs 34, Stop Loss- Rs 24 Gujarat Fluoro (Buy): Target Price- Rs 3,100, Stop Loss- Rs 2,920 Mahindra Holidays (Buy): Target Price- Rs 220, Stop Loss- Rs 205 L&T (Buy): Target Price- Rs 2,500 (1 Year) Laxmi Organics (Buy): Target Price- Rs 473, Stop Loss- Rs 446 ITI (Buy): Target Price- Rs 121, Stop Loss- Rs 114 Schneider Electric (Buy): Target Price- Rs 110, Stop Loss- Rs 103 Gujarat Alkalies (Buy): Target Price Rs 730, Stop Loss- Rs 685

(Credits: Zee Business, the recommendations have been taken from Zee Business)