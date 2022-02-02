New Delhi: Budget 2022 was presented by FM Sitharaman yesterday. Share markets, as expected, saw a volatile trade post the Budget presentation. Sensex fell over 1,000 points from its peak during the day and regained its footing to close over 800 points higher than the previous close. Bank shares and Pharma shares were the top achievers of the day.Also Read - Budget 2022: Odisha 'Shocked' By Neglect Of Demand On Rural Housing, Reduction In MGNREGS Allocation To Hit Poor, Says Naveen Patnaik
Budget 2022 focussed majorly on the digitisation of the economy with the announcement of 75 new digital bank units to mark the 75th independence day of India. The government also announced 400 new Vande Bharat trains, which led to a surge in Steel shares with Tata Steel gaining the most. Also Read - Budget 2022: Headphones Costlier; Imported Fruits Cheaper After Customs Duty Changes on Several Items. List Here
Here we provide 20 stock ideas for a good profit margin post Budget 2022
- Sutlej (BUY) : Target Price- Rs 100, Stop Loss- Rs 92
- AU Bank (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 1,415, Stop Loss- Rs 1,320
- Coal India (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 6.60, Stop Loss- Rs 2.85
- KEC International (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 550, Stop Loss- Rs 488
- Thermax (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 2,275
- Dixon Tech (Buy) : Target Price- 7,300 (12-18 Months)
- Indian Hotels (Buy) : Target Price- Rs 230, Stop Loss- Rs 218
- Sun Pharma (Buy): Target Price- Rs 915, Stop Loss- Rs 880
- ACC (Buy): Target Price- Rs 2,424, Stop Loss- Rs 2,300
- Tata Metaliks (Buy): Target Price- Rs 850, Stop Loss- Rs 817
- VIP Industries (Buy): Target Price- Rs 625, Stop Loss- Rs 590
- Eicher Motors (Sell): Target Price- Rs 2,550, Stop Loss- Rs 2670
- Bharat Forge (Buy): Target Price- Rs 34, Stop Loss- Rs 24
- Gujarat Fluoro (Buy): Target Price- Rs 3,100, Stop Loss- Rs 2,920
- Mahindra Holidays (Buy): Target Price- Rs 220, Stop Loss- Rs 205
- L&T (Buy): Target Price- Rs 2,500 (1 Year)
- Laxmi Organics (Buy): Target Price- Rs 473, Stop Loss- Rs 446
- ITI (Buy): Target Price- Rs 121, Stop Loss- Rs 114
- Schneider Electric (Buy): Target Price- Rs 110, Stop Loss- Rs 103
- Gujarat Alkalies (Buy): Target Price Rs 730, Stop Loss- Rs 685
(Credits: Zee Business, the recommendations have been taken from Zee Business) Also Read - What Is ‘Kawach' Technology Announced In Budget 2022, Explains Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw