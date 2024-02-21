Home

Share Market News: 315 Percent Return in 1 Year: Check Share Price Movement of Gensol Engineering

Shares of Gensol Engineering Limited surged 2.61 per cent to touch day's high of Rs 1365.90. Also, it is 3.9% away from the 52-week high of Rs 1377.1.

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains in early trade on Wednesday amid Asian markets witnessing mixed trends and investors awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate trajectory. The 30-share Sensex rose 60.05 points or 0.08 per cent to 73,117.45 points while the broader Nifty inched up 21.65 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,218.60 points. In the Sensex pack, 17 stocks were in the green, and among the Nifty constituents, 29 were trading with gains.

Amid this, shares of Gensol Engineering Limited surged 2.61 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 1365.90. Also, it is 3.9% away from the 52-week high of Rs 1377.1.

On technical parameters, Gensol Engineer stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

According to data available on the BSE, the stock has given multi-bagger return of 315 per cent in one year. In two years, the counter has given a positive return of 1349 per cent.

While JSW Steel climbed more than 2 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel rose over 1 per cent in early deals.

Earlier, Asian markets witnessed mixed trends, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s SSE Composite Index recording gains while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading almost flat.

On Tuesday, European markets closed on a mixed note. Remaining in the positive territory for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, Sensex jumped 349.24 points to close at 73,057.40 points while Nifty went up 74.70 points to end the day at 22,196.95 points.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

