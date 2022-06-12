Share Market News | New Delhi: Last week saw a major correction in the Indian share market. The followers of share market news must be well aware that out of 5 sessions, benchmark indices declined 4 times in one week. The RBI’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday was an added factor. Fitch Ratings, while decreasing the GDP growth projection, revised the country’s outlook from negative to stable.Also Read - Who Is R Subramaniakumar, RBL Bank’s new MD & CEO

Nifty50, the benchmark index of the NSE, fell over 2.3 per cent last week. The fall was primarily led by the exit of foreign investors from the markets. However, let us look at 5 triggers that may dictate the share market in the upcoming week. Also Read - Investors In A Fix: Sensex Dives Over 1,000 Points; Nifty Below 16,200

5 Triggers for share market this week