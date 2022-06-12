Share Market News | New Delhi: Last week saw a major correction in the Indian share market. The followers of share market news must be well aware that out of 5 sessions, benchmark indices declined 4 times in one week. The RBI’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday was an added factor. Fitch Ratings, while decreasing the GDP growth projection, revised the country’s outlook from negative to stable.Also Read - Who Is R Subramaniakumar, RBL Bank’s new MD & CEO
5 Triggers for share market this week
- India’s Inflation Data: The data related to India’s inflation will most likely be announced on Monday. Amidst high global inflation, evident from US inflation data revealed on Friday, India’s numbers are also expected to stay elevated. Last month, the retail inflation was recorded at 8.7 per cent.
- Covid-19 fourth wave: The country has seen a major uptick in the recorded cases of what is being called the fourth wave of Covid-19. As of Friday, India’s total tally stood at 36,267. If the cases keep on rising at the current pace, the exit of FIIs from Dalal Street may turn even faster.
- Fed Rate Announcement: After revealing the inflation figures last week, the Federal Reserve will announce the interest rate change in the upcoming week. According to experts, the bank may hike interest rates by 50 basis points. This will act as a major trigger for Indian as well as foreign investors.
- Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee has performed especially weak in the last week. For two continuous days, the currency touched an all-time low against the Dollar. If the interest rates are hiked by the Fed, the Indian rupee may weaken further, leaving the foreign traders as well as investors in a fix.
- Global production data: Industrial production is one of the biggest indicators of the economy. This week, Europe, as well as China, will announce their industrial production data. If the number is disappointing, debates around global economic slowdown may resurface.