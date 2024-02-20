Share Market News | 5:1 Stock Split: Check Share Price Movement And Other Details

Home

The company declared its net sales for the quarter ending December 2023 at Rs 1834.18 crore, up 939.33% as against Rs 176.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Stock Market News: Remedium Lifecare has also approved a stock split on January 8, 2024, in the ratio of 5:1 implying each stock will split into five equity shares. Notably, the small-cap company released its quarterly results on February 14. Remedium Lifecare Ltd is a leading pharmaceutical company aligned across two business verticals viz. Products and Services.

Here are some of the key details:

Remedium Lifecare Board has approved and recommended for Sub-division of Company’s 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/- each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each.

The company fixed February 23, 2024 as the record date.

The company declared healthy quarterly performance on February 14, 2024.

Its quarterly net profit for the December 2023 quarter announced at Rs 68.78 crore, up 4419.81% as compared to Rs 1.52 crore in the similar quarter of last year.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 68.81 crore, up 4339.35% for the quarter under review as against Rs 1.55 crore in December 2022.

The EPS of the company was announced at Rs 34.12 for the December 2023 quarter from Rs 4.23 in December 2022. The 52-week high price of Remedium Lifecare share is Rs 898.30 apiece and the 52-week low price is Rs 35.31 apiece, respectively. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 1411.20 crore.

Remedium Lifecare shares gained 49% in last 1-week, soared 35% year-to-date, declined 17% in last 6-months

The company also offered return of 1719% in last 1-year. In last 2-years, Remedium Lifecare stock jumped 2645% and rallied 8588% in last 3-years.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

