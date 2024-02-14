Home

Business

Share Market News: 616 Percent Return in 2 Years: Captain Pipes Announces Q3 Results

Share Market News: 616 Percent Return in 2 Years: Captain Pipes Announces Q3 Results

The broader 50-share Nifty tumbled 187.85 points or 0.86 per cent to 21,555.40 points while the 30-share Sensex crashed 675.79 points or 0.94 per cent to 70,879.40 points.

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices plummeted in early trade on Wednesday and Sensex slumped more than 675 points tracking negative cues in the global market as higher-than-expected inflation numbers in the US hit investor sentiments.

Trending Now

The broader 50-share Nifty tumbled 187.85 points or 0.86 per cent to 21,555.40 points while the 30-share Sensex crashed 675.79 points or 0.94 per cent to 70,879.40 points. Amid this, shares of Captain Pipes were trading slightly higher and reached the level of Rs 18.65. The stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 0.32 per cent in the period.

You may like to read

However, shares of Captain Pipes have given a negative return of over two per cent in the last two weeks. But the counter has given multibagger return of over 616 per cent in the last two years.

Captain Pipes shares with a face value of Rs 1 have a 52-week high of Rs 35.59 while and a 52-week low of Rs 18.25. Captain Pipe is a micro-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs 275 crore.

Captain Pipes Limited has informed the stock market that in the nine months till the third quarter of the current financial year, its EBITDA has increased by 150 per cent from Rs 2.24 crore to Rs 5.62 crore. In the first 9 months of the current financial year, the EBITDA margin of the company has increased from 3.49 per cent to 10.02 per cent.

There has been an increase of 262 per cent in the profit after tax of the company and it has increased to Rs 3.077 crore as compared to Rs 85 lakh.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.