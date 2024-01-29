Share Market News: 97 Percent Return in 7 Days: Salasar Techno Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday i.e. January 29, 2024. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.51 per cent at Rs 125.61 and went on to surge 9.99 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 132.20. Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, which has a market cap of Rs 4,170 crore, have been gaining for the last 7 days and has risen 97.71 per cent returns in the period.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 9.3 per cent. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets along with buying in blue chip firms HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in the early trade. Nifty climbed 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points. Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.51 per cent to USD 83.98 a barrel. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

On Thursday, Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67 points while Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

