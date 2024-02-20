Home

Share Market News: Apollo Micro System Shares Jump in Opening Trade | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Amidst the surge in the stock market, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems registered a decent jump in the initial trading and reached the level of Rs 126. Apollo Micro Systems is a micro-cap company operating in the defence and aerospace segment of India. It has a market cap of Rs 3530 crore.

The 52-week high level of Apollo Micro Systems shares is ₹ 162 while the 52-week low is ₹ 25. In the last 5 days, shares of Apollo Micro Systems have given a return of seven percent to the investors.

Apollo Micro Systems shares have increased investors’ capital by 123 percent from the level of Rs 56 in the last 6 months. Apollo Micro Systems shares have made investors rich in the last one year by giving multibagger returns of 282% from a low of Rs 32. Shares of Apollo Micro Systems were at a low of ₹ 10 on February 22, 2019, from where investors have got a return of 1121 percent.

Apollo Micro Systems has informed the stock market that the company has laid foundation of a new facility for unmanned aerial system and unmanned ground system. The company is going to start a new plant with an investment of Rs 210 crore in which more than 400 people will employed.

This manufacturing facility shall be built on around Five Acres land with total built up area of 3,50,000 Sq. Ft. with end-to-end manufacturing and qualification set-up as per international standards with a Total investment of Rs 210 Crores. The company intends to provide an additional employment to around 400 people.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

