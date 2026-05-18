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Share market news: This defence stock gains as companys profit jumps 161%, check share price and other details

Share market news: This defence stock gains as company’s profit jumps 161%, check share price and other details

Aerospace and defense stock Apollo Micro Systems Ltd witnessed a significant market development today, closing with a sharp gain of approximately 9%.

stock market today- File image

Share market news: In a significant stock market development, shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, an aerospace and defense sector company, closed today with a gain of about 9%. The company’s stock today closed at Rs 319.95, up 8.73% or Rs 25.70 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 320, up 8.64% or Rs 25.45. Here are all the details you need to know about the stock market development related to Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and how are the stocks of the company performing.

How are the shares of the company performing?

The stock’s rise today was driven by the company’s strong quarterly results. In its latest exchange filing, the company reported that revenue from operations in Q4FY26 increased 26.87% to ₹205.22 crore, compared to ₹161.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 37.44 crore, registering a strong growth of 161.64% year-on-year, as against Rs 14.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

Good news for the company as it receives order from Ministry of Defence

The company recently announced that it has received several new orders as part of its normal business. The company received orders worth ₹17.47 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.52 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.01 crore from private companies. This brings the total new orders received to ₹51.02 crore.

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The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a license to manufacture ammunition from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The company further stated that the license, issued on April 10, 2026, is valid for life. It allows the company to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and test high-value defense products such as missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.

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This manufacturing will take place at the company’s two Hyderabad-based units—Mamidipally and Mallapur. With this license, the company is no longer just an embedded systems supplier but has become a full-fledged end-to-end defense platform manufacturer, which is expected to significantly transform its business and revenue model.

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