Share Market News: Ashoka Metcast Shares In Focus as Company Plans to Foray Into Chemical Business

On February 9, 2024, the counter hit a high of Rs 27.50 i.e. 3.84 per cent rise from the previous close of Rs 26.49.

Share Market News: Ashoka Metcast stock has given stellar returns to its investors in five years. The investors of the company have become rich by getting 500 percent. The company is now exploring the possibilities of new business. The company has operations in the steel sector and it is now considering to enter the chemical business also.

For this, the company is considering possible market risks, benefits, strategies and ways to move forward. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have also seen a rise. On February 9, 2024, the counter hit a high of Rs 27.50 i.e. 3.84 per cent rise from the previous close of Rs 26.49.

The stock of Ashoka Metcast, which has a market cap of Rs 66 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 35.71 and a 52-week low of Rs 12.70. Ashoka Metcast’s share was priced at around Rs 4 five years ago on February 8, 2019. After this, there was a slight decline in the stock and from August 2019 to December 2020, the company’s shares kept trading between Rs 2-3.

However, since then there has been a rise in share prices and the stock has been giving multibagger returns to its investors every year.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank along with largely firm Asian markets.

After a flat beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 122.61 points to 71,551.04 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 45.45 points to 21,763.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Wipro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

