Share Market News: Balaji Telefilms Shares Hit 52-Week High | Check Details Here

On technical parameters, shares of Balaji Telefilms are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages. The counter has a 52-week low of Rs 35.30.

Share Market News: Despite equity benchmark indices opening on a negative note on Monday i.e. February 26, Balaji Telefilms shares hit a fresh 52-week high. Shares of Balaji Telefilm opened in green at Rs 139.61 and went on to raise Rs 142.63 to hit a fresh 52-week high. This is a gain of 4.26 percent from the previous close of Rs 137.76 on the BSE.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Balaji Telefilms Limited have given a return of 8 percent to the investors, while in the last 1 month it has given a return of about 60 percent from the level of Rs 89.

Shares of Balaji Telefilms had seen a low of Rs 67.85 on August 28, 2023, from where investors have got a bumper return of 110 percent. Shares of Balaji Telefilms have made investors rich in the last one year by giving multibagger returns of 232 percent from the level of Rs 42.5.

Balaji Telefilms is a company formed on 10 November 1994 which was listed in the stock market on 28 February 2000. Balaji Telefilms is a company producing television motion pictures etc. which is known for many famous serials and big films on TV.

The 30-share Sensex fell 158.57 points or 0.22 per cent to 72,984.23 points while the broader Nifty slipped 33.20 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,179.50 points. As many as 20 Sensex constituents were in the red, with Asian Paints falling over 3.60 per cent while Wipro, Titan and Tech Mahindra dropped more than 1 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 31 stocks were trading lower. Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower on Friday.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

