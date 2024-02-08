Home

Share Market News: Balaji Telefilms Shares Zoom Over 14 Percent | Check Details Here

Share Market News: The stock market was witnessing a significant decline on Thursday, and at 2:40 PM IST, the BSE Sensex was down 888 points to 71,280. The Nifty was also down 251 points to 21,680. Even amid the sharp decline in the stock market, Balaji Telefilms Limited shares were up nearly 14.43% and were trading at Rs 126.55.

Balaji Telefilms Limited is a company with a market cap of about 1280 crore rupees. Its 52-week high is Rs 129.45 and its 52-week low is Rs 35. Balaji Telefilms shares have given investors a return of 37% in the last 5 days and 40% in the last 1 month from the level of Rs 90.

In the last 6 months, Balaji Telefilms shares have given investors a multibagger return of 144% from the low of Rs 52, making them rich.

In the past 1 year, Balaji Telefilms’ stock has given investors a return of 214% from a low of ₹40. During the Corona crisis period, Balaji Telefilms’ shares had reached a low of ₹33 on March 27, 2020, from where investors have so far got a return of about 300%.

Balaji Telefilms is a company formed on November 10, 1994, which was listed on the stock market on February 28, 2000. Balaji Telefilms is a company that produces television motion pictures etc. and is known for many famous TV serials and big films on TV.

Balaji Telefilms’ standalone sales for the second quarter of the current fiscal year grew 32% year-on-year to Rs 191.14 crore. The company’s net profit rose 4381% to Rs 16 crore in the September quarter.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

