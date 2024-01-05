Home

Share Market News: Balu Forge Shares Jump 8 Percent Today | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: GG Engineering to Issue 75 Crore Fully Convertible Warrants | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: The shares of Balu Forge rose by around 8 percent on Friday and reached the level of Rs 288. Balu Forge shares closed at Rs 268 on Thursday. Balu Forge, which has given multibagger returns, is a forging company with a market capitalization of Rs 2,560 crore.

Balu Forge shares have given investors a return of 15 percent in the last 5 days, 23 percent in the last 1 month, and 78 percent in the last 6 months. Balu Forge Industries shares were at the level of Rs 160 on July 5, 2023, which have now reached the level of Rs 288.

Balu Forge shares have given investors more than 356% return in the last 1 year and its shares which were at ₹62 level on 5th January have crossed ₹288 level. Balu Forge shares have given investors 500% return from ₹48 level on 11th January 2019.

Big Whale, the famous investor in the stock market, has also placed a big bet on Balu Forge Industries and has bought 21.65 lakh shares of it. Balu Forge had allotted 25 lakh fully paid up equity shares at ₹183.60 for other groups other than promoters in October last year.

Along with this, 50 lakh fully convertible warrants were allotted to the promoter group part at ₹183.60 per warrant. This share is fully convertible which can be converted into equity shares of equal to ₹10 face value.

Balu Forge Industries is a crankshaft manufacturing company in India. This company manufactures finished and semi-finished forged crankshafts. Balu Forge uses new technologies and equipment for crankshaft machining.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

