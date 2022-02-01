New Delhi: Ahead of Budget 2022, Indian share markets were trading strong. Sensex was up 700 points and Nifty50 was trading above 17,500. Bank shares were shining in early trade. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were top gainers in Sensex as of 9:40 AM. In Nifty too, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were top gainers.Also Read - Middle Class Pin Hopes on Income Tax Slab Revision. Will FM Sitharaman Deliver? Catch LIVE Updates

However, the top losers in Nifty were BPCL, Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green with Nifty Private Banks leading the pack.

In IT shares, Infosys and HCL Tech were top performers. However, Mindtree shares were falling. In FMCG, Britannia and Marico were top gainers. FMCG shares, too, were showing a strong performance.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022 at 11 AM in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Budget may see a rise in the government’s expenditure due to higher tax collections in previous years. GST collections in January crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crores, showing a buoyant demand in the economy.

The government released the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on Monday. It pegged India’s Real GDP Growth rate for the FY23 at 8-8.5 per cent. However, it said that the government has room for a further increase in its expenditure. The private investment in the country has not returned to pre-Covid levels.

Five Sectors To Watch Out For In Today’s Budget