Share Market News: BCL Industries Hit Fresh 52-week High After Order from BPCL, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance

Stock Market News: BCL Industries shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 62.39 on Tuesday. The scrip jumped around 5 per cent from its previous close of 59.39. The surge in share price came after BCL Industries Ltd announced bagging a Rs 339-crore ethanol supply order.

According to an exchange filing the company has received an order for the supply of ethanol worth Rs 61.31 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It has also received an order for the supply of ethanol worth Rs 111.49 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Rs 166.5 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Additionally, its subsidiary company Svaksha Distillery has also secured an order of Rs 222 crore to supply ethanol, BCL Industries said in an exchange filing.

Swachh Industrial Limited has got the contract for supply of ethanol worth Rs 63.5 crore from BPCL, Rs 112.3 crore from Indian Oil, Rs 45.5 crore from HPCL and Rs 6.73 crore from Reliance Industries Limited.

Earlier, the company announced that the net profit in Q2 stood at Rs 19.67 crore. The firm had logged a loss of Rs 81 lakh in the year-ago period.

The company said that the profit was driven by a rise in total income.

The total income in the quarter came in at Rs 482.72 crore, which is up from Rs 455.24 crore that it had posted in the same quarter a year ago.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated ethanol plant.

Earlier in October, BCL Industries had announced to split the company’s equity shares. The face value of each equity share of the company was split from Rs 10 to Re 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.