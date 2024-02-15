Home

Share Market News: BCL Industries Shares Hit All-time High After Q3 Results | Check Details Here

The 30-share benchmark Sensex gained 115.89 points or 0.16 per cent to 71,938.72 points while the broader Nifty climbed 36.90 points or 0.17 per cent to 21,876.95 points.

Share Market News: Shares of BCL Industries hit an all-time high of Rs 82.66 after the company declared its Q3 FY24 results. The counter opened at Rs 74.46 and surged over 11 per cent to hit an all-time high. Shares of BCL Industries, which has a market cap of Rs 2,200, have a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 82.66 and Rs 38.06.

The Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 16.38 per cent in the period. It has outperformed sector by 9.31 per cent.

On technical parameters, the stock of BCL Industries is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, Markets opened on a positive note on Thursday with Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade as investors tracked positive Asian and global cues.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro and Infosys were among the gainers while Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were trading marginally lower.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said equities in Asia opened higher Thursday after Wall Street resumed a rally as robust earnings helped overcome worries about persistent inflation.

“All three major stock indexes in the US finished higher on Wednesday, shaking off weakness seen earlier in the day, as investors considered whether there may have been an overreaction to US inflation data in the previous session,” he said.

On Wednesday, domestic equity market reversed its early losses and closed in the positive territory. While Sensex jumped 267.64 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 71,822.83 points, Nifty went up 96.80 points or 0.45 per cent to end the day at 21,840.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,929.60 crore, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

