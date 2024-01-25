Home

Business

Share Market News: BCL Industries Shares Jump Over 6 Percent | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: BCL Industries Shares Jump Over 6 Percent | Check Key Details Here

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.72 points to 70,832.59. The Nifty dipped 55.7 points to 21,398.25.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Shares of BCL Industries surged around 6.76 percent on Thursday as the company approved the conversion of 54,66,334 warrants into equity shares of face value of Rs. 10. The counter opened at Rs 69.61 and surged up to Rs 73. This is a surge of around 6.44 percent from the previous close of Rs 68.38. On technical parameters, shares of BCL Industries are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Trending Now

The counter has gained after two days of consecutive falls.

You may like to read

“This is in furtherance to the intimation given by the Company on 04th March, 2023 w.r.t. allotment of 54,66,334 (Fifty-Four Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four) warrants, each convertible into equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, (“Warrants”) at an issue price (“Warrant Issue Price”) of Rs. 360.00 each, after receipt of subscription amount being 25% of the issue price from the allottees on preferential basis and subsequent to stock split w.e.f 27/10/2023 all warrant allottees are eligible to get 10 shares allotted against conversion of each warrant they have subscribed,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading in red on Thursday. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 41.25, down by around 0.65 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday dragged by IT stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.72 points to 70,832.59. The Nifty dipped 55.7 points to 21,398.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra fell nearly 4 per cent after the company on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter. HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major laggards.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.