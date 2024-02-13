Home

Business

Share Market News: Bhatia Communication Reports Strong Q3 Results, Check Share Price And Other Details

Share Market News: Bhatia Communication Reports Strong Q3 Results, Check Share Price And Other Details

On Tuesday, BSE Sensex was trading at the level of 71,435 points with a gain of 362 points while Nifty was working at the level of 21,701 points after gaining 85 points.

Stock Market

Share Market News: After two days of weakness, BSE Sensex and NSC Nifty were trading up by 362 points and 85 points at 10:40 pm on Tuesday. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex was trading at the level of 71,435 points with a gain of 362 points while Nifty was working at the level of 21,701 points after gaining 85 points.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, a rise of one per cent was recorded in the shares of Bhatia Communication and Retail India Limited and the shares of the company with a market cap of Rs 272 crore were working at the level of Rs 21.7 with a gain of 20 paise.

You may like to read

The 52-week high level of Bhatia Communication shares is Rs 26 while the 52-week low is Rs 13. Shares of Bhatia Communication have been weak for the last few days and have seen a decline of three per cent in 5 days.

Meanwhile, Bhatia Communications has informed the stock market that the company’s board of directors met on February 12, in which the results for the third quarter of the current financial year have been approved.

The company said that its income from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 116.78 crore, which was Rs 100.45 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 97.02 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 3.32 crore, which was at the same level in the last quarter and was at Rs 3.29 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year. Bhatia Communications has informed the stock market that its profit after paying tax in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 2.487 crore, which was Rs 2.473 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2.458 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.