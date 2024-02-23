Home

Share Market News: Bhatia Communications Shares Hit 52-week High As Market Rallies | Check Key Details

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points.

Share Market News: Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) surged as much as 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday i.e. February 23. The counter opened gap-up with a 5 per cent gain and hit the upper circuit of Rs 33.63, which is also the 52-week high of the stock. The share of Bhatia Communications & Retail, which has a market cap of Rs 402 crore, has a 52-week low of Rs 13.10.

The stock has been gaining for the last 9 days and has outperformed the sector by 3.29 per cent.

On technical parameters, Bhatia Communications shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Meanwhile, key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points. Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green.

In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent. The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels. Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent.

In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

