Share Market News: BLB Limited Shares Jump Over 11 Percent | Key Details Here

Share Market News: BLB Limited Shares Jump Over 11 Percent | Key Details Here

The Sensex opened at 73,225.54, marking a decline of 102.40 points from the previous closing, while the Nifty opened 18.30 points lower at 22,079.15.

New Delhi: Amid volatility in the market, the shares of BLB Limited went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 25.14 with a rise of more than 11 per cent in the morning trade. Shares of BLB Limited have been weak for the last few days. In the last 6 months, shares of BLB Limited have given a return of 25 per cent to the investors.

The shares of BLB Limited were at a low level of Rs 3 on 3 April 2020 during the coronavirus outbreak, from where investors have got a return of 700 per cent. Shares of BLB Limited with a market cap of around Rs 120 crore have a 52-week high of Rs 37.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.10.

BLB Limited is a speciality company that deals with market structure and dynamics tracking. The company is engaged in trading and investment business which deals in shares and securities etc.

The stock market witnessed a mixed opening on Tuesday after a robust start on Monday. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, showed early signs of volatility with negative numbers in the initial trading hours.

This negative trend in the opening was reflected in the market breadth, with 22 advances and 28 declines among the Nifty companies.

Meanwhile, Nifty is now up three times from the Covid low of 7,511 in March 2020, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

This is an indication of a strong bull market and it has a long way to go. But the rally from now on will not be smooth and sharp corrections are likely since valuations are high, he said. More often than not, unexpected events cause corrections.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

