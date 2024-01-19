Home

Share Market News: BLB Limited Shares Open With Gain of 9.48 Percent Today | Check Key Details Here

The counter had closed at Rs 22.37. Shares of BLB Limited, which has a market cap of Rs 126 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 32.65 and Rs 18.

Share Market News: Shares of BLB Limited opened with a gain of 9.48 per cent on Friday i.e. January 19. The counter started the trading session at Rs 24.49. However, it gave up some early gains and was trading at Rs 24 at the time of writing the report.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has given 9.08 per cent returns in this period. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall, helped by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance emerged as the losers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo traded in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 21,462.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 per cent to USD 78.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

