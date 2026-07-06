Share Market News: This IT stock registers gain after launching India’s first AI multilingual FIR platform, check full details here

Following this update, the stock surged to touch the high of Rs 22.39 on the BSE, representing a gain of 4.38 per cent. Last seen, the company's stock was trading at Rs 21.87, up 1.96 per cent or Rs 0.42.

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New Delhi: Small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) today announced a major development for its investors. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has launched ‘AI-CopWriter’ in collaboration with the IT Cell of the Hyderabad City Police.

In a filing, the company described what it calls India’s first AI-based multilingual complaint recording app. It was inaugurated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. The app allows anyone to speak a complaint in their mother tongue and automatically converts it into a draft FIR within seconds.

The system supports 10 major Indian languages and automatically detects the language. The resulting PDF automatically includes the FIR number, the names of the complainant and accused, the name and badge number of the police officer who filed the complaint, the police station, and the relevant legal sections.

Additionally, it is a tamper-evident PDF, ensuring secure records. The app aims to ensure that language barriers are addressed, speeding up the complaint filing process, and ensuring accurate records are prepared for investigation. Hyderabad Police is preparing to implement it in all police stations across the city.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of BCSSL, said that this technology will prove to be a great help for the elderly, migrant workers, and people coming from other states, and in the future, it could be extended to police and government agencies across the country. The company also said that AI-CopWriter has been built following responsible AI principles and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Following this update, the stock surged to touch the high of Rs 22.39 on the BSE, representing a gain of 4.38 per cent. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 21.87, up 1.96 per cent or Rs 0.42.

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