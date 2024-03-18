Home

Share Market News: BSE Sensex Ended Green At 72748, Nifty50 Rose By 32 Points To End At 22k, Auto, Metal Stocks Gain

The Bank Nifty index closed in the positive trajectory at 46,619.65, rose by 0.055 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 both went down by 0.39 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively.

Stock Market

The BSE Sensex today closed in the green at 72748 points, which is up by 104 points or 0.14 per cent. Nifty50 index rose by 32 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 22,055.

Top Gainers:

Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma were top gainers on stocks market.

Top Losers:

Infosys, TCS, Titan, Wipro, HUL, Nestle were top losers on stocks market.

Stocks Market Opening 18th March 2024

BSE Sensex on today opened in the red at 72,587.30, and went down by 56.13 points or 0.08 per cent. The Nifty50 too opened in the red at 21,990.10, tanked by 33.25 points or 0.15 per cent.

Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Small Cap 100 opened 0.30 per cent lower and Nifty Bank slipped by 0.29 per cent at 46,458.95.

On March 15, The BSE Sensex went down by 454 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,566.08, and the NSE nifty50 went down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

On March 15, The Nifty Bank index that tracks the banking sector comprising 12 banking stocks, closed in the red at 46,594.10, down 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 fell 0.46 percent while Smallcap100 went up by 0.39 percent

