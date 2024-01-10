Home

Share Market News: Cellecor Gadgets Shares Jump Around 55 As Company Announces Plans to Enter Into Premium Segment

Share Market News: Shares of Cellecor Gadgets jumped around 5 per cent on Wednesday as the company announced that it will enter into the premium segment. The counter opened at Rs 303 and surged around 4.99 per cent, against the previous close of Rs 299.05, to hit an intraday high of Rs 314. The stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. It has outperformed the sector by 2.76 per cent.

According to the company, its new premium brand will have a full range of innovative and technologically advanced products to cater for the growing demand of diverse needs of consumers. The company said that it will launch these products next year.

“In the fast-paced world of technology, Cellecor Gadgets emerges as a beacon of innovation, poised to usher in a new era in the tech realm and its new PREMIUM BRAND shall be a full range of innovative, technological advanced, sophisticated, elite class products to cater the growing demand of diverse needs of tech aficionado, style connoisseur, fitness enthusiast, audiophile explorer, techsavvy business professional, home entertainment enthusiast, and other high-end consumers, who believe only in unmatched quality, innovative, par-excellence products,” the company said in a release.

Earlier, the company announced a range of products including, a smartwatch, 50-inch Smart TV, ZPDQC 24W Charger, headphones, feature phones and others. Here’s a look at some of these products.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

