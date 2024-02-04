Home

Share Market News: Defence Company Apollo Micro Systems Announces Quarterly Results | Check Details Here

Apollo Micro Systems, founded in 1985 by Karunakaram Reddy, initially started its operations with design services for ISRO.

Stock Market News: Apollo Micro Systems, a defence production company, has a market cap of Rs 3,500. Its shares have a 52-week high of Rs 162 while a 52-week low of Rs 25. Apollo Micro Systems shares have given a return of 116 percent to investors in the last 6 months from the level of Rs 57.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems were at a low of Rs 30 on 6 February 2023, from where investors have got a return of 313 percent. Apollo Micro Systems shares have given a bumper return of 1122 per cent to the investors from the low level of Rs 10 on 8 February 2019.

During the Corona crisis, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems had gone to a low level of Rs 4.43 on March 27, 2020, from where investors got a return of 2799 per cent.

Apollo Micro Systems has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year.

The company said that its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 91.34 crore, which was Rs 87.6 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 82.35 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The profit before tax of the company was Rs 14.56 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, which was Rs 8.89 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 10.96 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Apollo Micro Systems also provides solutions for the railway, automotive, and homeland security markets. The company’s operations include missiles, naval, torpedoes, and underwater mines, among others. The company wants to expand its facility from 55,000 square feet to 330,000 square feet in the next 12 months.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

