Share Market News: East West Holdings Shares Hit 5 Percent Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

Share Market News: The shares of East West Holdings touched a five percent upper circuit and were trading at the level of Rs 8.78 on Friday. East West Holdings Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 106 crore, has also touched a 52-week high.

The 52-week low of East West Holdings Limited shares is Rs 8.60. In the last 5 days, the shares of East West Holdings have given investors around 10 percent return from the lower level of ₹8. In the past 1 month, the stock of East West Holdings has given investors a return of 32% from the level of ₹6.65 on December 5, while in the past 6 months, the stock of East West Holdings has given investors a return of 100% from the level of ₹4.37.

East West Holdings has informed the stock market that the company has recently renewed the CHA service contract with the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. East West Holdings was providing custom house agent services to the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, which contract has been renewed.

East West Holdings has said that the renewal of this contract with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will help the company generate revenue of ₹18 to ₹22 crore.

The company’s solutions include complete logistics solutions, including road transport, air freight forwarding operations, and ocean freight forwarding operations. The company also operates through its associate company, East West Freight Carriers Limited.

East West Holdings Limited, which entered the stock market on June 29, 2016, was listed at a price of ₹3.91. East West Holdings Limited had announced an investment of ₹21 crore in its business.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

