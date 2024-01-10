Share Market News: Evoq Remedies Shares Surge 20 Percent As Company Secures Rs 136 crore | Details Here

Home

The surge in share price came as the company clinched a purchase order from Marlex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry.

Share Market News: Evoq Remedies Ltd. shares were locked at 20 per cent upper circuit today i.e. on January 10 as the the company received an export order worth Rs 136 crore. The share opened at Rs 14.70 and jumped around 20 per cent to hit the level of Rs 16.20. The counter had closed at Rs 13.50 in the previous trading session.

The surge in share price came as the company clinched a purchase order from Marlex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone for Evoq, underscoring the company’s rising influence in the pharmaceutical sector.

The recent order comprises various pharmaceutical APIs, emphasizing Marlex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s confidence in Evoq’s product offerings. The breakdown of the order includes Metformin API, Tramadol Hydrochloride API, Lisinopril API Powder, Omeprazole Powder API, CEF0XITIN SODIUM STERILE, COLISTIMETHATE SODIUM STERILE, MEROPENEM STERILE, and PIPRACILLIN SODIUM STERILE, with a total order value of Rs. 1,362,625,000/-.

Evoq’s diverse product portfolio encompasses pharmaceutical formulations such as anti-biotics, anti-malarials, anti-inflammatory drugs, and more. Recent changes in the company’s capital structure, including a bonus issue and an increase in authorized equity share capital, signify strategic moves toward sustained growth.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

