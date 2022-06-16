Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share markets opened in the green after the US Fed hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points. Sensex was up 538 points or over 1 per cent and was trading at 53,080.31 as the markets opened. Reliance and Bajaj Finance were the top losers. Nifty50 was trading at 15,844 or 150 points up at the start of the session. The markets were responding positively to the easing of oil prices.Also Read - Gold Prices Ease After Fed Rate Hike, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 16 Here | Gold Rate Today

Inflation has been surging ever since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. In the US, inflation was at a 40-year high. In response, the Fed announced a rate hike of 75 basis points. It further aims to hike the interest rate by 175 basis points in the current financial year. Also Read - US Fed Hikes Interest Rate By 75 BPS, Largest Jump Since 1994 | Deets Inside

Nasdaq and Dow Jones closed in the green on Wednesday, responding positively to the Fed’s stance on inflation. Markets were happy to see the Fed taking inflation seriously, according to analysts. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, “Markets were happy to see the Fed taking inflation seriously, according to analysts. Also on the front burner of the marketplace at mid-week today saw an emergency meeting of European Central Bank. The governing council will discuss current market conditions.” Also Read - Higher Unemployment Rate Looms In US As Fed Fights Inflation: WSJ

He further added, “The US 10-year Treasury yields extended losses post Fed announcement, down 7 basis points (bps) to 3.33%. It’s worth noting that the US data also probed the US dollar bulls ahead of the Fed announcement. US Retail Sales marked a contraction of 0.3% MoM versus an anticipated growth of 0.2% and downwardly revised 0.7% previous readings.”

What to expect from the share market today?

On market expectations, Tapse said, “Overnight gains in the US markets coupled with early optimism in SGX Nifty is expected to charge up local bulls, after the policy rate hike of 75 bps by the US Federal Reserve came in as anticipated. Besides, the US Treasury yields also fell by 15 bps to 3.379% after having touched an 11-year high above 3.49% a day before. Easing WTI crude oil prices could also boost sentiment, as domestic equities have been under severe bear hammering for the past few sessions due to relentless FII selling.”