Share Market News: FII-backed East West Holdings Shares Jump 18% Intraday

East West Holdings Limited is a Mumbai based micro cap company. It is engaged in the logistics industry. Incorporated in the year 1981, it is a leading logistics solution provider.

Sensex News: East West Holdings Limited shares today jumped as many as 18 per cent in an intraday trade. The BSE-listed company’s shares made a high of Rs 5.87 and a low of Rs 4.98. At the close, the stock was up around 16 per cent at Rs 5.75. The total traded quantity stood at 9.45 lakh.

The company has a significant holding of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). As on September quarter of financial year 2023-24, FIIs have 6.78 per cent stake. The promoters of the company together own 62.28 per cent stake in the company. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 31.94 per cent of stake.

East West Holdings shares have given a return of 28 per cent to its investors in three months.

It provides professionally managed one stop global logistics solutions with reliability to maintain and enhance services at realistic costs. The company offers air freight services, sea freight services, rail freight services, road freight services and custom clearance.

Earlier, it had said that the management is planning to offer turnkey project-based logistics services to Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises that are keen on setting up manufacturing units without any delay in project execution. Notably, the large turnkey projects require specialised integrated service capabilities.

India has climbed six places on the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023, now ranking 38th in the 139 countries index. The jump in the ranking is a result of significant investments in both soft and hard infrastructure as well as technology by the government and the private sector companies.

