Share Market News: Fineotex Chemical Shares Touch Lifetime High After Q3 Results | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd. jumped to a lifetime high on Friday. The stock has been gaining for the last 8 days and surged over 10 per cent to high lifetime high of 449.65. The counter has outperformed the sector by 6.98 per cent. On technical parameters, Fineotex Chemical is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Earlier, the company said that its net profit jumped 46.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 32.9 crore in the October-December quarter of FY24.

Fineotex Chemical Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 26.76 per cent at Rs 138.4 crore.

Ebitda up 41.43 per cent at Rs 40.3 crore.

Margin expands 302 bps to 29.14 per cent.

Net profit up 46.5 per cent at Rs 32.9 crore.

Meanwhile, in a continuation of the positive momentum witnessed in the previous trading sessions, the equity indices initiated the trading day on a high note. This marks the third consecutive day of gains, with optimism fueled by positive global market indicators.

The Gift Nifty signals further supported the expectations for a robust opening of the benchmark indices.

As the trading day commenced, the Sensex demonstrated a notable surge of 249.91 points, opening at 72,300.30. Simultaneously, the Nifty exhibited a strong performance, opening 83.95 points up at 21,994.70.

Among the Nifty companies, 43 registered advances, while 7 faced declines. Leading the pack of gainers among Nifty companies were BPCL, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and M&M.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

