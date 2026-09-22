Share Market News: FMCG stock gains, jumps more than 4 percent intraday despite weakness in the stock market, check details here

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has surged 18% over the past week and gained 15% in the last month. However, the stock has declined 33% over the past year.

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New Delhi: Amid the continued decline in the stock market on Tuesday, Patanjali Foods Ltd. shares are seeing a gain of more than 4% today. The company’s stock opened for trading at Rs 394.85 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of Rs 412.65. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 401.75, up 1.43% or Rs 5.65 on the BSE and at Rs 401.55, up 1.35% or Rs 5.35 on the NSE.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained 18 percent in the past week. In the past month, the stock has gained 15%. However, in the past year, the stock has fallen 33 percent.

Recently, the company stated in its filing that Niche Ninety Nine Capability and Certifications (OPC) Private Limited has assigned the company an ESG Rating of 61. This rating is based on the company’s environmental, social, and governance performance.

Patanjali Foods Limited is one of India’s leading FMCG and edible oil companies. The company also has a presence in the renewable energy sector. Its vision is to maintain its strong position in the health, wellness, and Ayurveda sectors and provide products and services that help improve people’s lives.

The company is pursuing a strategy to rapidly expand its food and FMCG businesses, as well as strengthen its position in the health, wellness, and renewable energy sectors. As part of this strategy, the company is expanding oil palm cultivation to help reduce India’s dependence on edible oil imports. Earlier, the company reported an 86 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 335.

73 crore in the quarter ended June, backed by higher total income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 180.35 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 11,341.89 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 8,779 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Edible oil business contributed Rs 8,504 crore revenue during the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal, while the FMCG vertical accounted for Rs 2937.74 crore of the total revenue.

Stock markets rise in early trade amid rally in global peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday following a rally in global markets and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 42.51 points to 74,901.50 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points to 23,454.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 115.62 points higher at 74,974.61, and the Nifty was up 40.50 points to 23,455.60. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.80 per cent higher at USD 101.1 per barrel.

“Slight cooling in crude prices and US 10-year bond yields has helped to bring risk-on sentiments in the US equity markets. This positive development will reflect in other equity markets, too. In India, there will be renewed focus on the secondary market since the NSE IPO is over and as refunds start coming in that will add to the liquidity in the market,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.