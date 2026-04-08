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Share Market News: FMCG stock surges amid strong market rally, over 8 million shares traded, check full details

Share Market News: FMCG stock surges amid strong market rally, over 8 million shares traded, check full details

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3809 per cent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 12 per cent in the past year.

Share Market News

The stock market witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday. Both the Sensex and Nifty traded higher by more than 3.5%. Meanwhile, shares of Elitecon International Ltd., a cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer, remained on investors’ radar. The company, which has a market cap of ₹6,553.85 crore, has gained 5% today. However, at the time of writing this report, the stock was trading at ₹41.05, up 4.11% or ₹1.62 at the time of writing the report.

The stock’s rise today was driven by heavy trading volume. According to data available on the BSE, 80,29,280 (80.29 lakh) equity shares of the company were traded as of 12:03 pm.

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3809 per cent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 12 per cent in the past year.

If we look at the monthly performance, the stock has fallen by more than 21 per cent in the last 1 month, more than 56 per cent in the last 3 months and more than 72 per cent in the last 6 months.

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The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter was ₹502.72 crore, up 939% from ₹48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also increased to ₹503.12 crore, representing a 927% year-on-year increase.

However, net profit saw a limited increase, reaching ₹95.3 million (approximately 44% higher than the previous year’s ₹66.2 million (approximately 45%). Basic EPS, on the other hand, saw a significant decline, falling from ₹5.47 to ₹0.06 (approximately 98.9%).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s standalone revenue was ₹1,206.84 crore, compared to ₹177.09 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the period was ₹50.12 crore, compared to ₹19.99 crore in the same period last year. This indicates a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-on-year basis.

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