Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Limited Raises Rs 900 Crore Equity | Check Details Here

Share Market News: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading high on Wednesday at around 10:15 am they were at the levels of 72,425 and 22009. Amid this, the shares of Gensol Engineering were up by 8.54 per cent to trade at the level of Rs 1132.80 after gaining Rs 90.

Shares of Gensol Engineering have given 28 per cent return to investors in the last 5 days while it has given 40 per cent return in one month.

The shares of Gensol Engineering had seen a level of Rs 882 on October 17 from where investors have got a bumper return of 30 per cent till now.

Gensol Engineering Limited has informed the stock market that the company’s board of directors has approved the issuance of 10,334,059 warrants. These warrants have a face value of ₹10 and are convertible, meaning that they can be exchanged for one equity share each. The company has decided to raise ₹900 crore through this issue.

Gensol Engineering, a leading green energy and clean mobility company, is planning to raise Rs 900 crore through a preferential round. The company informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors met on Tuesday, February 6, and approved the issuance of 9 crore convertible warrants.

The warrants will be issued to the promoter group and non-promoter category on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 871 per warrant. In the second week of August, it was reported that engineering major Gensol Engineering had bagged a 5-year contract for the supply and maintenance of 300 electric vehicles.

Gensol Engineering Limited had in July secured a contract for fleet management services along with 300 electric vehicles from OREDA, to be run for 5 years.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

