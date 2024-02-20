Home

Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Shares Hit 52-week High | Check Details Here

On technical parameters, Gensol Engineer is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Market News: Shares of Gensol Engineering surged around 8 percent on Tuesday i.e. February 20 in the bullish market. The counter opened at Rs 1275 and went on to rise 7.89 percent to touch the day’s high of Rs 1,377.10 – which is also the 52-week high of the stock.

Shares of Gensol Engineering, which has a market cap of Rs 5030, have a 52-week low of Rs 265.42.

Meanwhile, Nifty has set six new record highs during intraday trade this year and this is indicative of the strong momentum in the market, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

An important characteristic of the bull market is its ability to set new successive record highs and this market has been doing this consistently, he said.

Selling by FIIs, triggered by rising bond yields in the US, is having no impact on this up trending market where DIIs bought Rs 17850 crores in February so far and domestic HNIs and retail investors are calling the shots, he added.

High quality fundamentally strong largecaps like RIL, ICICI Bank and Bharti taking up the leadership in the rally is positive for the bulls. Also, it is important to remember that large caps have valuation comfort in this market where segments of the broader markets have tipped into frothy valuations. Since the Bank Nifty is around 4% away from its record high, more action is likely in banking stocks.

In the near term, volatility will be high. Sharp corrections can happen at any time, he said.

With Agency Inputs

