Home

Business

Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Company Signs MoU with Gujarat Govt | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Company Signs MoU with Gujarat Govt | Check Details Here

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed with the Gujarat government as part of the investment promotion activity for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Shares of Gensol Engineering on Tuesday surged around 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 843.75. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 833.50. The surge in the price came as the company said that it would invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up an EV manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Trending Now

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed with the Gujarat government as part of the investment promotion activity for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The project will generate around 1,500 jobs in the region, Gensol said in a regulatory filing. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

You may like to read

“The Rs 2,000 crore investment stands as a testament to our confidence in the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and green manufacturing. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that propels Gujarat to new heights in the EV revolution,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, Gensol Group.

The proposed EV manufacturing plant will be a powerhouse of innovation, churning out a diverse range of cutting-edge EVs across segments, catering to both commercial and personal vehicle space, the company said.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10-12, 2024.

(With inputs From PTI)

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.