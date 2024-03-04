Share Market News: Gensol Engineering Shares Updates on EGM: All You Need to Know

Home

The company, in an exchange filing, said that Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman of the meeting apprised the members on the performance of the company during the year.

Stock Market News: The Board of Directors of Small-cap firm Gensol Engineering has announced significant changes during the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held over the weekend. The company, in an exchange filing, said that Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman of the meeting apprised the members on the performance of the company during the year.

Subsequently, the Chairman informed that the Company had provided the facility to cast their votes through remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting to the Members, on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice.

Also, e-voting system was made available during the EGM for the Members who had not exercised their votes earlier through remote e-voting. Issue of securities on a preferential basis to members of the promoter group and non-promoters of the company were transacted at the EGM.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets.

Optimistic investors’ sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 83.64 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice