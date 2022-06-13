Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share markets shed over Rs 1,400 points in early trade on Monday. As of 9:20 AM, Sensex was trading at 52,889.05, 2.6 per cent or 1,414 points below the previous close. Nifty50 was trading near 15,800 at 15,810, nearly 400 points or 2.4 per cent lower than previous close on Friday. The inflation figures revealed by the US on Friday rattled the markets. The year-on-year inflation was at 8.6 per cent in May 2022, highest in 40 years.Also Read - 5 Triggers That May Dictate Indian Share Market This Week | Know Here

The bank stocks were performing the weakest, according to data on NSE's website. Also, financial services stocks were also showing a weak performance with Bajaj Finserv being the top loser. All the 30 stocks in Sensex were trading in the red. In Nifty50, only 1 in 50 stocks were trading in the green.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, "The European Central Bank said it planned to raise interest rates in July, while the US CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December 1981. The uptick in inflation reading would further bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown."

The markets may also be down on the anticipation of India's inflation data that is expected to be revealed today. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its monetary policy in the upcoming week. With the inflation being at 40-year high, the bank will most likely hike the interest rates by more than expected basis points. He continued, "On the domestic front, persistent FII selling continues to dampen sentiment. FIIs have been net sellers for the eighth consecutive month, net offloading more than Rs 3.45 lakh crore since October 2021."

The hih inflation has led to a major global sell-off. Investors are exiting the markets and parking their money with the banks after they announced rate hikes on FDs and saving accounts.