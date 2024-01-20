Home

Business

Share Market News: Hardwyn India Shares Continue Upward Trend | Check Key Details

Share Market News: Hardwyn India Shares Continue Upward Trend | Check Key Details

Slim-X has unveiled a range of innovative products. Slim X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hardwyn India.

Image for representational purposes

On Saturday, the shares of Hardwyn India Ltd rose during the trading session, extending its gains for the second straight session after its subsidiary unveiled a range of new products. Hardwyn India Ltd, during the exchange filing, informed about the same after the market hours on Friday.

Trending Now

“The new range of products that come with aesthetics enhancement, convenience, and a warranty of up to 10 years are expected to be in big demand from architects, interior designers, builders, and contractors, among other industries,” said the filing further.

You may like to read

Slim-X has unveiled a range of innovative products. Slim X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hardwyn India. The new brand said the exchange filing with the bourses. The company is now expecting to generate revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next two years, it added.

Following the announcement, shares of Hardwyn India rose more than 4.65 per cent to Rs 46.19 on Saturday. With this surge, the company commanded a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,600 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 44.13 in the previous trading session on Friday. The stock has gained about 170 per cent from its 52-week lows at Rs 17.25 hit in April 2023.

“We are offering the latest innovation through a new brand Slim-X. For Indian markets, we are unveiling ultraslim, high performance aluminum profiles designed for various industries, alongside exquisite glass fittings that redefine elegance in architectural design,” said Rubaljeet Singh Sayal, Managing Director, Hardwyn, who eyes a revenue of Rs 100 crore with an investment of Rs 20 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.