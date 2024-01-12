Home

Business

Share Market News: Hardwyn India Shares Rally as Market Surge in Early Trade

Share Market News: Hardwyn India Shares Rally as Market Surge in Early Trade

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 865 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Shares of Hardwyn India rallied over 14 percent in the opening trade on Friday i.e. January 12. The counter opened with a gain of 2 percent today and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 49.21. This is a surge of 14.31 percent from the previous close of Rs 43.05.

Trending Now

The scrip has outperformed the sector by 8.03 percent. The stock has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 18.59 percent returns in the period. On technical parameters, Hardwyn India is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 492.71 points to 72,213.89 in early deals. The Nifty climbed 141.95 points to 21,789.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys jumped more than 6 per cent in early trade despite reporting a lower-than-expected 7.3 per cent fall in net profit in the December quarter on sluggish demand from clients and cut its annual sales forecast.

Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 4 per cent after the largest software exporter reported an 8.2 percent growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore, driven by a massive growth in the home market that offset to a large extent the impact of a 3 per cent degrowth in the US market.

The other prominent gainers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and JSW Steel. Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher while Seoul quoted lower.

The US markets ended mostly in the green on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.82 per cent to USD 78.82 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 865 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark climbed 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 71,721.18 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,647.20.

(With PTI Inputs)

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.