Share Market News: Hardwyn Ltd: 380 Percent Return in Two Years | Check Share Price Movement

Share Market News: In the last one year, the shares of Hardwin India Limited have given returns of 40 percent to the investors from the level of ₹ 30. The shares of Hardwin India Limited were at the level of Rs 8.80 on April 13, 2022, from where investors have got a return of 380 percent.

Meanwhile, Hardwin India Limited has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors held a meeting on February 15 in which the results for the third quarter of the current financial year have been approved.

Hardwyn India Ltd has told the stock market that its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 35.06 crore, which was Rs 36.34 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 34.72 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The profit before tax of Hardwin India Limited stood at Rs 5.79 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, which was Rs 1.90 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 4.52 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Meanwhile, in a continuation of the positive momentum witnessed in the previous trading sessions, the equity indices initiated the trading day on a high note. This marks the third consecutive day of gains, with optimism fueled by positive global market indicators.

The Gift Nifty signals further supported the expectations for a robust opening of the benchmark indices.

As the trading day commenced, the Sensex demonstrated a notable surge of 249.91 points, opening at 72,300.30. Simultaneously, the Nifty exhibited a strong performance, opening 83.95 points up at 21,994.70. Among the Nifty companies, 43 registered advances, while 7 faced declines. Leading the pack of gainers among Nifty companies were BPCL, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and M&M.

