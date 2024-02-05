Home

Business

Share Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Surge 5 Amid Rally in Stock Market

Share Market News: Hazoor Multi Projects Shares Surge 5 Amid Rally in Stock Market

In the last 1 year, shares of Hazur Multi Projects have given a return of 250 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 103 on February 6, 2023.

Share Market News: Amid a rally in the stock exchanges, shares of real estate company Hazur Multi Project surged around 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit. The 52-week high level of shares of the real estate company is Rs 393 while the 52-week low level is Rs 78. In the last 5 days, shares of Hazur Multi Projects have given a return of 11 per cent to the investors, while in the last 6 months it has given a bumper return of 187 per cent from the level of Rs 126.

Trending Now

In the last 1 year, shares of Hazur Multi Projects have given a return of 250 per cent to the investors from the level of Rs 103 on February 6, 2023. The shares of Hazur Multi Projects Limited were at the level of Rs 1.13 on February 8, 2019 from where investors got a bumper return of 31905 per cent.

You may like to read

Shares of Huzoor Multi Projects have given a bumper return of 254 per cent to the investors in the last one year period from the level of Rs 107 on February 2 2023.

The company received an order worth Rs 1,130 crore in the second week of December to maintain-upgrade a section of National Highway NH-66 in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Hazur Multi Projects, operating in many states of South India, is a leading company in the infrastructure business, which is involved in infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex was at the level of 72,205 points, up by 121 points, while Nifty was at the level of 21,922 points, up by 68 points on Monday at around 11:45 am.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.