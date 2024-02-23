Home

Share Market News: Hazur Multi Projects Shares Hit 52-week High | Check Details Here

Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent.

Share Market News: Shares of realty company Hazur Multi Projects surged around five percent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 454. The counter hit the upper circuit as soon as trading began. However, it lost the early gain because of profit booking and last seen the counter was trading at Rs 450. Shares of Hazur Multi Projects, a real estate company with a market cap of about Rs 837 crore, have a 52-week low level is Rs 78.

Hazur Multi Projects Limited is a real estate company operating in South and Central India, whose shares have given an investment return of 15 per cent in the last 5 days while in the last one month it has given a return of 28 per cent from the level of Rs 351.

Meanwhile, key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points. Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent.

The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels. Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent. In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.