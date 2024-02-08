Home

Share Market News: HMA Agro Industries Shares Surge Around 5 Percent in Bullish Market | Check Details Here

In the midst of the bullishness in the stock market, HMA Agro Industries Limited shares were trading 4.95% higher and were trading at the level of Rs 76.40 on a gain of Rs 3.60.

HMA Agro Industries share Today: The stock market was showing a good rise and the BSE Sensex was trading 334 points stronger at the level of 72066 points in the trading at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, while Nifty was trading at the level of 21875 and there was a rise of 103 points.

HMA Agro Industries, with a market cap of around Rs 3810 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 84 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.50. HMA Agro Industries shares have given investors an 8% return in the last 5 days and its shares have crossed the level of ₹70 to ₹76. HMA Agro shares were at a low of ₹60 on August 9, 2023, from where investors have already got a return of 25%.

HMA Agro’s shares have recently split and the stock has been on a tear since then. HMA Agro Industries’ shares have been split since December 29. HMA Agro Industries’ stock has been split since December, six months after it was listed on the Indian stock market on June 23, 2023.

HMA Group, based in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been in business for four decades, serving customers with proteins, basmati rice, frozen fish, rendered and pet food, and fruits and vegetables. HMA Agro Industries is the third largest exporter in the country in terms of annual revenue.

The Government of India has awarded HMA Agro the status of Star Export House. HMA Agro’s products are sold under the brand names Black Gold, Kamil and HMA in 40 countries around the world. In the March quarter of the previous financial year, the company’s revenue crossed Rs 880 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

