Share Market News: HMA Agro Shares Jump Around 10 Percent as Market Rebounds | Check Details Here

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.07 points to 70,896.83 in early deals. The Nifty also slipped 73.25 points to 21,448.85.

Share Market News: Shares of HMA Agro surged around 10 percent on Wednesday i.e. January 31. The counter opened the gap with a gain of 3.04 percent against the previous close of Rs 65.37 and surged 9.76 percent to hit the day’s high of Rs 71.75.vLast seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 69.01. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 84 and the 52-week low is Rs 56.48.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices began the day on a bearish note on Wednesday tracking weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows, but later recovered all the lost ground to trade in the green on buying in Reliance Industries.

Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead — the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision — to derive further cues from.

However, later both the benchmark equity indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 146.33 points up at 71,286.23, and the Nifty traded higher by 58.25 points to 21,580.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro declined 5 per cent after its December quarter earnings.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the other laggards. Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended mostly down on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45 per cent to USD 82.50 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,970.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90 on Tuesday. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

