Share Market News: Infra stock to be in focus as company announces share buyback of Rs 169 crore | Details here

The buyback approved by the Board includes fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The company has set a maximum buyback price of Rs 171 per share.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: Man Infraconstruction Limited, a leading company in the real estate and EPC sector, has informed exchanges that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on September 1, 2026, approved a share buyback. The company disclosed this information in a filing with the National Stock Exchange and BSE Limited.

The buyback approved by the Board includes fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The company has set a maximum buyback price of ₹171 per share. The maximum size of the entire buyback is ₹169,29,00,000, or approximately ₹169.29 crore. This buyback will be conducted through the open market route through the stock exchange mechanism and will be paid in cash.

This entire process will be in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013. This buyback will not include promoters, promoter groups, or individuals in control of the company; only shares held by all other shareholders and beneficial owners will be repurchased.

Based on the maximum buyback size and maximum buyback price, the company can buy back a maximum of 99,00,000 equity shares, representing 2.45% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital as of September 1, 2026.

This figure represents less than 25% of the company’s current paid-up equity capital. If shares are bought back at a price lower than the ceiling price, the actual number of shares purchased may exceed this estimated figure, but the total amount will always remain within the prescribed limit of ₹169.29 crore.

The company also stated in its filing that the maximum buyback size is 8.66 percent and 7.99 percent, respectively, of the sum of total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2026. This figure is lower than the 10 percent limit set under SEBI regulations and therefore falls within the scope of buyback regulations.

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